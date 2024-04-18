The party’s response on Wednesday follows ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s challenge for a public lifestyle audit of leaders and representatives in the National Assembly of the four largest political parties, being the ANC, DA, EFF and IFP on Monday.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said that the party and its leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, are not “a pawn in the campaign posturing of ActionSA”.

Mashaba said the audit will be handled by an independent forensic expert, Paul O’Sullivan. Party leaders have a 14-day period to agree to the request. Mashaba noted, that he too, has undergone public scrutiny, and no record of unethical conduct and embezzlement of State resources was found.

Responding to ActionSA, Hlengwa stated that, “IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa as a former member of provincial legislature and currently an MP (member of parliament) in the National Assembly, is subject to annual declarations of personal interests in parliament.”

He added that if the party leader agrees to public scrutiny, Hlabisa will be compliant and clear of scrutiny. “We believe that this is sufficiently adequate, and appreciate that president Hlabisa duly complies with these processes without fail or compromise,” said Hlengwa.