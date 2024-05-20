The intention was not to insult anyone, says Prince Kaybee after he is accused of stealing a song

Renowned DJ Kabelo “Prince Kaybee” Motsamai has defended his name against reports that he stole a song from a former “Idols” star, Botlhale Phora, who claims he sent to the renowned DJ in 2021. Phora claims he recognised his song in a popular music challenge on social media, and after verifying a few messages he sent Prince Kaybee, he was surprised that it was indeed his song.

In a TikTok video shared, Phora details how Prince Kaybee swore at him publicly when he spoke about the song on Facebook. Despite reaching out on numerous platforms, he said he was requested to provide evidence to back up his accusations, but it made no difference as the renowned musician took more jabs at him. “In 2021, I sent him a song titled ‘Ready’. I sent him (the song) via email and also mentioned him via Messenger. I DMed him on Messenger. Fast forward to 2024, and I saw this challenge. Quite a number of people have taken part in the challenge. But when I listened to the song, I said, No, Maarn, this is my song. I just wanted to make sure that I sent it to him, so I went back to Instagram to check that I mentioned him. I went on TikTok and mentioned him.

“When I tried to send him an email to say, bro, I sent you this in 2021, I found that I had already sent the song of which I was not sure, which is why I needed to go and check. And I went on TikTok and said I sent you this song in 2021; at least let me be the one to jump on it. And he blocked me from getting in. And that moment is where I saw that he thinks he is smart. “So I went on Facebook and exposed what he did, and the first thing he did was to swear at me,” he said in the video. This has also commanded attention on social media, prompting Prince Kaybee to also speak up about the song.

Responding to some criticism received, he maintained that he has knowledge of Phora and has not used his song. He told X user @Paballo that he didn’t mean to offend anyone when he cursed at Phora. “Hey Paballo, the intention was not to insult anyone; I got worked up by the allegations that aren’t true. I still stand by my previous stance; I don’t know him, I have never received or replicated his song, and I do not use that email address because I have a personal email. To address the songs, we can all hear they are two different songs in different keys and don’t even share similar chord progressions, so to say I stole the song is really reaching really.