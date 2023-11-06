The Presidency has confirmed South Africa’s decision to withdraw diplomats from Israel. The Cabinet is also looking into the position of Israeli ambassador in the country.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said yesterday that the decision was taken following talks of consultations on the situation in Gaza. Ntshavheni said they were disappointed that airstrikes in Gaza and the West Bank continue to target schools, hospitals, ambulances and civilians. “As previously indicated, a genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated. Another holocaust in the history of humankind is unacceptable. The South African government has decided to withdraw all its deployments in Tel Aviv for consulting confrontation,” said Ntshavheni.

In addition, she said: “Cabinet has also noted this continuing disparaging remarks of the Israeli ambassador to South Africa, about those who are opposing the atrocities and the genocide of the Israeli government. “This is despite the condemnation by the previous ambassadors of Israel to South Africa, who were clear that the acts of the Israeli government are a repeat of apartheid and not different to the apartheid antics.” Ntshavheni said the position of the ambassador of Israel in South Africa was becoming untenable.

“Cabinet has decided to invite Dirco (Department of International Relations and Cooperation) to take necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with the conduct of the ambassador of Israel to South Africa,” she said. The UN agencies have called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. Last month, the EFF picketed outside the Israeli embassy in Pretoria to call on the government to expel the Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky.