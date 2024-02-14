The month of love should include self-care too, say experts

February is regarded as the month of love, which also means focusing on yourself and taking good care of your health. As experts from many sectors say, there are numerous ways to commence these self-beneficial practices; nonetheless, the key is to ensure that these actions become habits.

This will allow you to maintain a consistent degree of well-being in several areas of your life throughout the year. Despite everyone not celebrating the occasion, it is important for people to all engage in self-care and practice acts of self-love and kindness. As a result, as we enter the second month of the new year, many people are seizing the chance to re-energise and care for their personal relationships, financial well-being, insurance coverage, healthy eating habits, and overall self-care.

Date nights with yourself An at-home romantic dinner for one is something that every person should experience at least once in a lifetime. It is affordable, intimate, and special. “Don’t forget to close your meal off with a delicious dessert,” advises executive Sous Chef of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Bianca Beukes.

Choosing the right financial and insurance relationships Partnerships can persist for years or even decades if the proper relationships are chosen with service providers. Just like when selecting a partner, picking the ideal digital broker is essential. “Look for one that offers both digital convenience and human support when needed. This modern approach not only streamlines the process but also puts insurance control back in the hands of consumers,” advises Mishaya Chettiar, executive head at Everything.Insure.

Make it alcohol-free Getting a decent night’s sleep as often as possible is one of the best things you can do for yourself. A good night’s sleep revitalises the body and increases vitality, and a well-rested morning helps create a cheerful attitude for the day. “For midweek celebrations, consider making a toast with a non-alcoholic drink,” says Ayanda Mvandaba, CEO of Drink Nil, an online retailer that stocks a wide variety of alcohol-free drinks like wine, gin, and ciders.

Romance is still alive Date evenings and other romantic activities are great ways for couples to spend quality time together and escape from the stresses of everyday life, including work, kids, home duties, and the news. Nourish your soul

Making an even deeper connection with those special people who support you emotionally, give you confidence boosts, and generally make life happier is a way to honour your friends and develop your soul. The Star [email protected]