The only president the ANC did not fire was Nelson Mandela, there is no guarantee for President Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the only president the ANC did not fire was Nelson Mandela. "It is only Mandela who was safe from being fired; we can't guarantee this one (Ramaphosa) if he won't be fired," said Godongwana.

He said that the key lesson to be learned from former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, and others is that, unlike in the US, where policy belongs to the president, ‘policy belongs to the party in a party.’ "Irrespective of a change in government, the party will continue its policies. Let me say I am not panicking an inch about who comes out; I have worked with presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize and the president. Those are people who have a better grasp of the challenges of this economy," Godongwana said. He said he is confident that the ANC is going to win the elections in 2024.

Speaking at the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) business breakfast, on the sidelines of the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference this morning, Godongwana conceded that there are many challenges facing the party but said they are on a course to renew, unite, and rebuild the ANC. He stated that a number of challenges are self-goals. The State Capture Report reflected those goals in detail. The party still believed they are a good brand and an organisation with aspirations to serve the country's largely poor people. He said after this conference, the elected National Executive Committee (NEC) has to reflect.

Godongwana said there are people who are writing an obituary about the ANC, saying that they are going to lose the 2024 elections and would be forced to go into coalition. "Oh.. my God.. my experience with coalitions in local government they are a nightmare, you don't want to produce that at a national level. We want to win the 2024 elections," Godongwana said. [email protected]

