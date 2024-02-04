‘The River’ bows out with a dramatic end after six remarkable seasons

‘The River’, an award-winning telenovela, finally comes to an end after six incredible seasons that had fans enamoured with the plot and faultless demonstration of skill brought to life by its extraordinary cast. The star-studded cast includes Sindi Dlathu, who played the strong character of Lindiwe Dlamini, as well as Lawrence Maleka and many more familiar faces.

Dlamini was well-known for going to great lengths to defend her mine and shield her loved ones from her numerous adversaries. Aside from the fascinating villain stories, the telenovela was lauded for having addressed real-life themes, sparking discussions that resonated with its audience. The six-season run of Tshedza Production’s 1Magic telenovela came to an end on Friday, bringing Dlamini and the Refilwe community to an end.

Although the season included moments of triumph and catharsis, such as Dlamini’s arrest and testimony for her crimes, there was also plenty of turmoil and grief as the popular melodrama came to an end. The production company explained that The River’s last season emphasised the importance of characters distinguishing between truth and those who are greedy, dishonest and power-hungry. Tshedza further explained that Dlamini fled prison with the help of her newlywed husband, Bangizwe Zwane, and sought refuge at a rural guest house, hiding from authorities while waiting for the right moment to exit the country.