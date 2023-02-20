The thought of her asking questions breaks me, says DJ Zinhle as she pens a heartfelt tribute to AKA

Johannesburg - DJ Zinhle has penned a heartfelt tribute to AKA, with whom she shares a daughter, highlighting that they will continue doing what is best for Kairo even in his absence. She also expressed gratitude for all the love the rapper showed their daughter, asking him to continue guiding her.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was known to adore his daughter and have a strong bond with her. Forbes, who was gunned down on February 10 in Durban with his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was laid to rest in a private ceremony at the weekend. “Kiernan, I am so sorry that you have been robbed of your time with your daughter, with @nadianakai, Steffan, your mom, @lynnforbesza, dad, and all of us. I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you, Kiernan. The thought of her asking questions breaks me,” shared DJ Zinhle.

“What do I do when she misses and needs you? Please watch over her and plead with The Almighty to guide Bongani @murdahbongz and I as we raise our daughter. The last time I saw you, you told me how proud you are of us and how well we were co-parenting, we had come a long way, and even though it challenged a lot of people in how well we co-parented. It was never about society or us; it was always about our daughter and what was best for her. “We quickly learnt that our differences would not be a burden for our daughter, our past mistakes could not deprive our daughter of a happy childhood with love from both mom and dad. I am so glad we figured it out; it’s as if we knew you would not be around long enough. Thank you for loving her the way you did. “We will continue to do what’s best for her; we will raise her in a loving environment that encourages forgiveness, one that is deeply rooted in the great spirit of being a family… over everything else. We are all responsible for her happiness now, my family and yours will pull together to make sure she is the happiest girl in the world… exactly how you always made her feel.