Osmic Menoe and Mark Mac are part of the huge line-up that is in store for the ultimate lifestyle and hip hop event, Castle Lite Unlocks. Taking place on June 17 and 18, the two-day hip hop experience will see music lovers step into a sub-zero experience featuring extra cold street culture, masterclasses, unforgettable performances, street fashion and more.

Mark Mac, a culture giant in the hip hop world, is keen to give his advice to rising talent on the first day of the event.

He said the culture of fashion had changed over the years.

“You can see this in two ways. With the advent of social media - take Insta- gram for example - people see stuff on the platform and then they want it. Also, it trends and becomes like ‘I see you wearing it so I want to wear it’.

"On the other side you have local brands doing cool things, so more of the kids are starting to wear local. They are also starting to ask questions like what the brand value stands for. They want to know more about what they are wearing.”

He said the role of brands at the event would be a showcase and sharing of what was on offer.

“Every brand will do an activation that they haven't done before. It won't just be about selling a product but rather selling a narrative of what they are doing in their space.”

The evolution of these brands in the hip hop culture has been quite a thing to see.

“If you think back to 10 to 15 years ago, people didn't even want to play in that space of culture. But now culture fits into that umbrella of hip hop, and you find now that there are more brands that are jumping on board.

"So understanding what it is that we are trying to do, what the story is, the business of the industry and what legacy you want to create is important.”

Back to the City Festival founder and hip hop curator Osmic Menoe will form part of the day one Cold Table that will see industry experts discuss matters related to hip hop.

“We will be touching base on the culture and what is happening in the industry. It will be about creating a positive influence on people who will be there. As captains of industry it is important to speak to the up-and-coming artists, new people in the culture industry, and give them guidance, advice and trade stories of how we have managed to build what we have built."

He added that the landscape of hip hop had changed in the country.

“The biggest change is commercialism. For the longest time it was an underground thing, outside of the media. The growth of the culture means bigger exposure, more currency, and that means a more viable hip hop economy, which is something we have been fighting for for a long time. Events like this can only create more confidence. Lots of money is being spent and hip hoppers are benefiting.”

International hip hop act Post Malone was announced as the headline act for the main event. Another international act, Meek Mill, was announced as the headline act for the first day of the event, adding to an already eventful line-up.

Iconic hip hop guru, vanguard radio personality and founder of the Sway Cyphers, Sway Calloway, will be an integral part of the day one Castle Lite Unlocks experience as he hosts the first ever Sway Cyphers in South Africa.

Additionally, day one will feature culture influencer Riky Rick, bragga queen Nadia Nakai, Mr Fill Up Cassper Nyovest, the multi-award-winning Nasty C, heavyweight lyricist Rouge and extra cold DJs Ayanda MVP and DJ PH, to name a few across multiple stages. This two-day distinctive experience is not to be missed.

