The ‘World's Smallest Chef' Le Petit Chef returns to Jozi, teaching patrons ‘how to become the greatest chef’ at 54 On Bath. DinnerTimeStoriesSA with Le Petit Chef Southern Africa is an internationally acclaimed, eye-catching gastronomic experience.

Delighting diners in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Umhlanga, and Pretoria—finally, he’s back in the north of Jozi at Southern Sun’s luxurious 54 on Bath hotel, Rosebank, with his brand-new, mind-blowing, innovative, unique, ‘Never-To-Be-Forgotten’ dinner show. Tabletop projection, props, music, and décor shift on the instant to transport diners to new eras and locations from the comfort of their seats. ‘Dinner and a Show’ does not quite encapsulate the multisensory magic that this six-course ‘fun-dining’ experience offers.

This latest and greatest 3D/4K iteration promises the sharing of secrets as the world’s smallest chef shares what it takes to make it BIG in ‘How to Become the World’s Greatest Chef', launched Friday, October 27, 2023. Attendees are set to have a delectable six-course dinner designed to mirror the show’s tabletop projected entertainment. As always, the wine pairing for each course is recommended to enhance the experience with carefully selected flavors.

54 On Bath’s Executive Chef Donaldson Madubela and his magical team, led by Le Petit Chefare ready to delight diners, no matter what allergy or dietary restrictions you have. Le Petit Chef: How to Become the World’s Greatest Chef begins with a plunge into the historical roots of staple ingredients, transporting diners back to the Aztec empire, including some surprising twists. The world's smallest chef to give Jozi patrons the finest culinary experience. Picture: Supplied ‘After the first course, we embrace our inner art critics, examining the intersection of visual and culinary art’ as Le Petit Chef explains how his favourite artists informed his plating precision.

Once the curtain call sounds, diners get to show off their newly acquired skills by attempting to grab the coveted title of “World’s Greatest Chef” for themselves. Le Petit Chef declares, “I am the world’s greatest gastronomic sensation, and it is time to share my wisdom with the masses.” Individual attention remains the name of the game, with only 60 seats per show, ensuring every guest is treated like a VIP.