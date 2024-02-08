Thembisa residents finally get their school back

The long-awaited Mayibuye Primary School handover has been welcomed by the portfolio committee on infrastructure development and property management of Gauteng on Thursday. Portfolio committee chairperson Bones Modise has described the move as a significant milestone in the journey towards ensuring equitable access to quality education for all learners in the community.

Modise said the committee had to intervene following complaints from members of the Mayibuye community about the delayed occupation of the school since its completion in 2017. “Through its intervention the committee conducted several oversight visits to the school to establish the cause of the delay and held a series of meetings with relevant departments to find ways of unlocking blockages that contributed towards the delayed occupation of the school,” the chairperson added. At some point, the committee was outraged after receiving reports that the school was built on a wetland, which was the main reason why an occupancy certificate was not issued.

Later it was discovered that the delay was caused by the installation of a sewer line that needed to be redirected. Modise said such delays should be avoided and urged the provincial government to ensure that those who were responsible for the delays should be held accountable. “The committee acknowledges the collective role played by the MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management Mr Lebogang Maile, head of department Ms Masabata Mutlaneng, the schooling community of Mayibuye including the SGB, as well as the current contractor in overcoming the obstacles that hindered the timely occupation of the school.

“The official handover of the school brings much-needed comfort to the committee, as the delayed handover has been a source of both pain and frustration to the committee, particularly witnessing the horrific learning environment which the learners of Mayibuye were taught under,” he said. Furthermore, he said the committee was pleased that learners from Mayibuye would be taught in an environment that would not only uplift their dignity, but also boost their morale and ultimately motivate them to do well and excel academically. “This will also encourage educators to focus more on the sustained delivery of quality education and promote meaningful learning experiences for learners.”