Thieves break into mortuary and steal exhumation liquid containing 97% alcohol

Johannesburg - Free State police are looking for people who broke into a mortuary and stole embalming powder as well as exhumation liquid that contains 97% alcohol. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the burglary occurred on April 28 at the Rest in Peace Funeral Parlor in Clocolan. It was found that the burglars broke down the roller door of the mortuary to gain entrance. Once inside, they broke open the steel cabinet that contained the embalming powders as well as the exhumation liquid. They also stole the funeral parlor's First Aid kit before fleeing the scene.

Makhele explained that embalming powder is used to preserve the deceased body from smelling and to prevent possible infections to human beings.

"It is mostly used when the body will be transported across the border and or for long journey between countries. Stolen powders are white in color some are shaped like gold crystals. They can destroy the human bones and flesh instantly.

"Exhumation liquid is 97% alcohol and is also used to prevent smell and infections when the remains of the deceased are being dug up from the grave for further investigations," he said.

Makhele said the exhumation liquid was in two bottles weighting 2kg each and that the burglars took them both.

It's not yet known what the burglars were intending to do with the exhumation liquid and embalming powder.

"A case of business burglary is being investigated. No one has been arrested yet anyone who has information about the suspects and the stolen powders can contact detective constable Monamola Monamola of Clocolan at 079143638384 or Crime Stop Number: 08600 10111.

"Information can also be supplied via MySAPS App anonymously," Makhele said.

The Star