Lenasia - Three high school pupils have been arrested and two were left wounded following a shooting incident on Tuesday outside MH Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia. According to the Gauteng Education Department the incident happened in the morning whilst the pupils were walking to school and the suspects have been detained.

It is alleged one of the grade 9 suspects aged between 14 and 17 years-old was playing with the firearm when the shot went off injuring the victims.

The two grade 12 learners aged between 18 and 19 years-old were rushed to Lenmed Clinic and Lenasia Clinic for treatment.

Provincial police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said they seized a 7.65 pistol with six rounds of ammunition believed to be the one used to shoot the two pupils.

“Police followed allegations and discovered that the firearm was in possession of the three boys before a shot was fired. One of the boys left the scene with a firearm and police followed him to his parent’s house where the firearm was found. It has been established that the firearm belongs to a parent of one of the detained boys,” said Dlamini.

He said intentions for the shooting were not known but the father of the suspect will be investigated to establish his fitness to possess a firearm.

Cases of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm were being investigated.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi welcomed the arrests and said the level of violence in and around Gauteng schools were of grave concern. On a statement he said: “We welcome the arrest of implicated learners, this is a sign of the cooperation agreement with the police to attend to these kinds of acts occurring closer to our schools,” said Lesufi.

The department has since sent psycho social unit to support the staff and learners at the school, including the victims and their families.

The Star tried to get a comment from the school officials but was denied entry at the gate by security officers, who said they were ordered by school officials to not let anyone in or give comment to the media.

The incident follows the recent one at forest high school in Turffontein were a learner was stabbed to death by a fellow learner.

