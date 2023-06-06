Thuli Madonsela Foundation and Impilo Collection Foundation fund-raiser auction to address GBV

Johannesburg - The Impilo Collection Foundation, in collaboration with the Thuli Madonsela Foundation, is pleased to announce a vibrant upcoming fund-raiser dinner to support survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) through a variety of measures, including awareness campaigns and education initiatives. The event, which will take place on July 28, 2023, at The Capital on the Park in Sandton, will be hosted by entrepreneur and celebrity Proverb, who is best known for his work on South African Idols, and the winning bidder in the evening's auction will secure a speaking engagement with Thuli Madonsela.

According to Angela Yeung, founder of the Impilo Collection Foundation, the fund-raiser offers a dynamic way for all who wish to contribute to much-needed programmes that tackle one of the most pervasive issues in South Africa, which is gender-based violence. ‘’In 2020, the South African Police Service reported 177,620 cases of GBV, including rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, and murder. ‘’A study conducted by Statistics South Africa found that one in four women in South Africa has experienced some form of GBV in their lifetime, and for this reason, the Impilo Collection Foundation has committed to providing support through education programmes that empower GBV survivors with tools to rebuild their lives, and the funds raised at the event will contribute to these programmes.

‘’The fundraising dinner will not only feature an auction and top-class entertainment but will also provide a platform for survivors to tell their stories and share how Impilo’s initiatives have helped to empower and support them.’’ Yeung said attendees would have the opportunity to network, bid on exclusive items, and support a worthy cause. ‘’The Impilo Collection Foundation calls on all to join them in supporting survivors of GBV, whether as individuals, organisations, or businesses and contribute to sponsoring this event by helping the organisation achieve fundraising goals and equip GBV survivors with hope for their future.

‘’By partnering with the Impilo Collection Foundation, you help us take a significant step forward in advancing our efforts to support survivors of GBV. ‘’We are thrilled to work alongside the Thuma Foundation, which supports our mission to provide education and resources to survivors in South Africa,’’ said Yeung. Wantu Madonsela from the Thuma Foundation added that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a framework for addressing GBV and promoting gender equality.

‘’The SDGs specifically call for the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, including through the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls. ‘’To achieve this goal, we need to work together as a society to create a world where GBV is no longer tolerated or accepted and where everyone can live free from violence and fear. ‘’Let us all commit to taking action against GBV and creating a safer, more equal, and just world for all,’’ Madonsela said.