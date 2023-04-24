Toddler dies after father accidentally shots him with a pellet gun

Johannesburg - In what SAPS has reported as an accidental shooting of a seven-month-old toddler by his father at their home in Maololo, GaMashabela village under Masemola policing area, it is alleged that it was a pellet gun that dealt the infant the fatal blow. The 36-year-old man was arrested after police attended to the complaint after the child's parents rushed him to the local clinic, where he was certified dead on arrival after suffering a gunshot to the chest.

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, other parents were interviewed, and it was revealed that the child's father was hunting for birds with a pellet rifle next to their home when the child was accidentally shot. ‘’The suspect was arrested and charged with murder, and police have confiscated the pellet rifle. Investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,’’ said Ledwaba. The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, condemned the incident and said that communities need to practice safety at all times when handling these types of weapons.

While in the Free State, SAPS reported that patients at a hospital had consumed poisonous food prepared at home. According to SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the police received a complaint from Dr J.S. Moroka Hospital at about 00:46. According to Covane, a patrol vehicle was dispatched to attend, and upon arrival, the nurses pointed out three people who had arrived at the hospital for treatment but had already passed on.

’Two others who survived explained to the nurses that the family had spaghetti and mince for supper and thereafter started vomiting. Three family members— a 55-year-old mother, a 28-year-old daughter, and a three-year-old grandson — died, possibly because of the food they had for supper. Two other family members received treatment at Pelonomi Hospital. The food suspected to have poison was collected by Local Criminal Records Centre personnel and sent for analysis at the National Forensic Science Laboratory,’’ said Covane. In another incident, Covane says that SAPS was called to the Chris Hani Settlement near Bloemfontein on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at about 12:10. ‘’On arrival, the members found the three-year-old boy lying motionless on the couch inside the house. The police were informed that the 25-year-old mother bought Joker Strawberry Cream biscuits at the local store. It is alleged that the 3-year-old boy consumed the biscuits with friends, and the friends were rushed to the hospital for treatment and observation,’’ said Covane.