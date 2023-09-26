Toddler falls to her death in Joshco building in Hillbrow

Johannesburg - It was a dark Heritage Day weekend for the family of a 3-year-old girl who fell from a window on the fifth floor of a building in the Johannesburg CBD. South Africa observed Heritage Day this weekend while the family were reeling in pain.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday in a building owned by the Johannesburg Social Housing Company SOC (Joshco). According to the City of Joburg’s human settlements department, the little girl was living at the 27 Hoek Street building in Hillbrow. She had been playing on the fifth floor with another toddler when she fell out of a window to the ground floor. On receiving the news, the child's mother, who lives on the sixth floor, rushed to the scene, and security officers called for an ambulance.

The circumstances leading to the child’s fall from the window are not yet established. The MMC for Human Settlements in the City of Johannesburg, Anthea Leitch, a mother herself, extended her condolences to the family for the loss of their little girl. On the child’s arrival at the Hillbrow Clinic, it was determined that she had already died.

The SAPS was notified and a case was opened. “The MMC has noted the incident and the fact that Joshco will be offering counselling to those affected, particularly the child’s parents,” said the MMC’s spokesperson, Cala Schultz. Schultz added: “The inner city has seen a great deal of death and loss over the past few weeks, and Leitch would like to renew her call on residents and officials to prioritise health and safety for Johannesburg’s residents, particularly at council- or Joshco-owned properties.”