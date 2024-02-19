Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards promises to be bigger and better this year

As the Annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (Yobas), set for June 20 and 21, draw near, Pat Mahlangu, 32, founder and CEO of Pat on Brands and Lerato Agency, is committing to take things up a notch this year, expanding their reach. When Mahlangu introduced the awards to South Africa years ago, he said the aim was to dispel the perception that young people are apathetic and uninterested in making change.

He also claimed that although young people are actively involved in the South African economy, their contributions are not sufficiently highlighted. After running for three years, the awards continue to be a beacon of light for young entrepreneurs, recognising and celebrating the brands that are owned and run by youth, Mahlangu said. The Pan African Firms category, which includes the Top West African Brand, Top East African Brand, and Top SADC Brand, and aims to honour and celebrate youth-owned firms from Pan African nations, is one notable way that the Yobas have broadened their scope outside South Africa.

“This year, the Yobas will be bigger than they have ever been. We are excited about the new categories. They are a reflection of our commitment to act on the feedback that we receive from our stakeholders. The festival will feature exhibitors from other parts of the continent,” he said. According to Mahlangu, the new categories that encompass the rest of Africa were introduced since the AU declared June 16 to be the Day of an African Child. These categories will showcase the initiatives taken by young Africans to upend the status quo, create jobs, and support their nations’ economic development.

Other new categories include Top Women-Owned Brand, Top Creative and Arts Brand, and Top Manufacturing Brand, in addition to the new Pan African categories. A special prize will also be given to a young South African who embodies global excellence and stature. Some previous categories have been merged: food and beverages; education and literature; footwear and accessories. Below is the full list of all the 2024 categories:

Top Agriculture Brand Top Apparel Brand Top Creative and Arts Brand

Top Food and Beverage Brand Top Footwear and Accessories Top Hair and Beauty Brand

Top Homeware Brand Top Education and Literature Brands Top NPOs and Charity Brands

Top Technology Brand Top Health and Wellness Brand Top Manufacturing Brand

Top Media Brand Top Personality and Influencer Brand Top Service Brand