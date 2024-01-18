Top achiever Niemand dreams of travelling the world

Jessica Niemand’s relentless pursuit of excellence has placed her among the top achievers at Woodhill College. Niemand characterises her academic journey as a roller-coaster ride filled with unforgettable experiences, having gone through all the highs and lows.

“It’s almost like the first time you go on a new roller coaster. Overall, I was satisfied with most of my results. They were a great mirror, reflecting my weaknesses and enabling me to concentrate on them. This focus boosted my confidence for the finals.” Speaking about her study plan, she explains that it was built on proactive learning, which included staying up-to-date on subjects, using a variety of resources to gain deeper understanding, and preparing through mock tests. Niemand attributes her success to her family, saying their unwavering support encourages her to take on new challenges.

“During the anxious wait for results, my family is invaluable. They keep me grounded, help maintain perspective, and skilfully distract me from the stress. “Some of my happiest moments were the times filled with laughter with my friends, whether on school trips or during breaks. And, of course, the matric dance was a highlight.” She adds: “Balancing my health as a Type 1 diabetic with academics was a major challenge, especially with the increased number of projects. I focused on effective time management, support from others, and using sports as a stress reliever in a demanding year.”