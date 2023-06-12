Top cop pays tribute to community police forum champion Kevin Pillay

Johannesburg - The National Commissioner of the SAPS has paid tribute to the general secretary of the National Community Policing Consultative Forum (NCPCF), Kevin Pillay. According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Pillay died last week following a short illness.

Mathe said he joined the police as a reservist in 2007, and in 2014 he joined the Community Police Forum (CPF) in Nelspruit, where he served for two terms as the provincial CPF board chairperson. “He was later appointed as the secretary of the National Community Police Consultative Forum (NCPCF), a position he held until his untimely death. “General Masemola has praised Pillay for his passion and unwavering dedication to serving the people of Mpumalanga and the nation at large,” said Mathe.

General Fannie Masemola also added that Pillay played a pivotal role and was instrumental in the development of the SAPS Community Policing Strategy and the formation of the Community in Blue concept, which aims to mobilise communities to join the fight against crime. “In his roles, he did all he could to forge mutual understanding, collaboration and a good relationship between the police and the community. He aspired to make an impact in the manner in which the police and the community relate and partner in the fight against crime. Consequently, he spent most of his time encouraging communities to work with the police in a bid to create a safe environment for all,” said Masemola. Ephraim Homan, the chairperson of the NCPCF, also echoed the sentiments shared by the national commissioner.

“Just last month, Pillay participated in a three-day community policing indaba held in Pretoria and contributed to discussions with various stakeholders on matters affecting local police and residents in general. “At the core of the indaba were efforts to re-establish CPFs and to improve relations and co-ordination between the police and communities. “Kevin was a true servant of the people; during the July Unrest riots, he led from the front, engaging communities to prevent and combat incidents of criminality,” said Homan.