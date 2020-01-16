However, the national police ministry labelled the demeaning performance as an “unfortunate mistake”.
The awful spectacle happened on Tuesday during the live TV broadcast of Maponya’s funeral at West Park Cemetery, Joburg. On a video that has made the rounds on social media, four police officers are seen failing to execute a simple drill correctly. At one stage they can be seen turning in different directions after a command.
South African Policing Union national spokesperson Oscar Skommere said police officers were overworked and not getting enough rest, leading to poor performance.
“We do not by any means condone the poor performance of the police at the funeral. It showed, among other issues police officers being overworked and not getting enough in-service training.”