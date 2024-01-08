Traditional healer nabbed for allegedly kidnapping a minor at a Free State mall

Police in Free State have reported that a 45-year-old traditional healer has been apprehended after the alleged kidnapping of a minor at the Thabong shopping mall. According to reports, on January 6, a woman, 33, went to the Thabong police station to submit a missing person file following the kidnapping of her daughter, who was one year and nine months old.

Police explain how the events unfolded from the video footage that saw the suspect drive off from the mall in a sedan. It has been reported that during a hurried search of traditional healers in Thabong, information about the suspect was gathered. “A preliminary investigation was conducted by the SAPS members together with Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit members. Video footage from the mall was obtained. A man was seen taking a child, entering with her inside the sedan, and driving off from the mall.