Judge Bernard Ngoape during the interview at Office of Tax Ombud in Menlyn

Johannesburg - Former Judge President of the North and South Gauteng High Courts, Judge Bernard Ngoepe, has lost another child due to complications arising from diabetes. Shalele Bernard Ngoepe died on Saturday after living with diabetes for two and half years. He would have been 40 in November.

This is a second diabetes tragedy for Judge Ngoepe, who's now the country's Tax Ombudsman.

Shalele's older sister, Kwena, also died of diabetes complications in 2012. Matlala, who died at 41, was an attorney with Matlala Attorneys in Pretoria at the time of her death.

Six years before her death, Matlala had suffered tragedy when robbers scaled the wall of her Lenasa home, killed her four year old daughter, Makgabo, and stuffed her body under her parents' bed. The robbers then raped the nanny and ransacked the house.

It was said at the time of her death that Matlala never fully recovered, emotionally from the tragic loss of her daughter.

According to a statement sent by the family, Shalele's funeral service will be held this Saturday at the Akasia Civic Hall, Wonderpark.

According to the Diabetic Association representative Brian Midlane, “diabetes is the fastest growing non-contagious disease in the world and that the World Health Organisation reports that about 422 million adults have diabetes and 1.6 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year.

"The Ngoepe family has requested that instead of buying flowers, donations should be made to the Diabetic Society of South Africa; contact person is Brian Midlane: ([email protected])," the statement read.

