Tragic deaths rock Gauteng schools

Gauteng Department of Basic Education MEC Matome Chiloane says he is devastated by the tragic death of a Grade 12 teacher at Hyde Park High School and Grade 11 boy learner at Jeppe High School for Boys in Johannesburg. Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the teacher was reportedly found dead on the sports fields on the morning of March 6.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teacher was certified dead at the scene. “Police investigations are currently under way to determine the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event,” said Mabona. Th Grade 11 learner died on March 5 following a rugby match against Hoërskool Die Anker in Brakpan.

“It is alleged that the learner was not feeling well after the match. Paramedics on the scene attempted to stabilise him and called an ambulance for additional medical assistance. Unfortunately, the learner died soon after the ambulance arrived,” Mabona said. “In response to these distressing incidents, the Gauteng Department of Basic Education dispatched its psychosocial support unit to both schools to provide trauma counselling and support to the affected students and staff. “We are grateful to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group for also availing their services for additional support at these schools.”