Travel firm shuts down social media platforms

Johannesburg - A popular travel agency, Priority Escapes, has left most of its clients in limbo after shutting down its social media platforms. Reports of clients demanding their money have erupted on social media, with many relating their ordeal, including paying large sums of money to the company.

According to reports, Francois Swart, managing director of Priority Escapes, sent multiple emails revealing that the business was unable to meet its financial obligations. He said they were left with no choice but to cease trading, but would communicate with their clients immediately. "It is with deep regret that it falls on me to advise you that we find ourselves in a position whereby we are unable to meet our financial obligations in respect of Priority Escapes’ clients and service providers.

"We have had no option other than to cease trading with immediate effect. This will unfortunately effect your upcoming holiday to the Maldives, which is now not able to take place. “We are doing everything possible for the clients affected by this, and will communicate with you again in due course. Our very sincere apologies.” The email shared by a client with “The Star” explained how money was paid for a holiday in the Maldives in October.

“Hello, please, can you help me? I got this email today, and I paid close to R90k in full for a holiday in the Maldives for the end of October. What are my rights if a travel agency goes bust? All their social media and websites are down. What do we do in a situation like this to get our money back?” asked the client, whose name cannot be disclosed. Messages shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter revealed how other people were also sent emails to say they tried to reach out to Priority Escapes, but the numbers shared were also not operating. One client said: “I booked a holiday with Priority Escapes and made the full payment of R63 046 in May for a holiday in September. I just received an email today from the managing director, Francois Swart, saying that the company is closing and that my holiday is cancelled.”