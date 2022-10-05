Trevor Noah looks forward to living a little more after The Daily Show

Internationally acclaimed comedian and television host Trevor Noah is ready to take a new leap and looks forward to do more things that he loves after his exit from “The Daily Show”. The comedian had time to engage with his audience on the “The Daily Show”, where he answered a few questions about the time took over the show and his plans after his departure.

Noah, who held the ropes on the show for seven years, conceded that he knew taking over from Jon Stewart was a monumental task. “Any time there is a transition in a show there is a huge process, and I am aware of that because I took over from Jon Stewart, which was a monumental task. And I understand how hard it was for myself and for the people who helped to make this thing happen with me, because I don’t do this alone. There’s so many people who helped put this show together,” said Trevor. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity that was granted to him and said: “You know there was the beginning of ‘The Daily Show’, which was taking over from Jon Stewart, which was insanely difficult. I am always gonna be grateful for that period because of the opportunity that was given, the amount of learning I got to experience, the skills I had to hone and craft.”

He added that he hoped that the audience would keep going back and be part of the show regardless of his absence. “I just hope that you’ll keep coming back because I remember the big thing that kept me going was how many people who came and supported me who either didn’t know, or knew, me from other countries, who gave me love, who were the propulsion that helped create a show and it was really hard to do it. And that's why I hope you'll come back and support the next person.” Asked what he missed out on doing in the past few years he said: “The thing I have missed the most, and it happened most in the pandemic, and I know I am not alone in this, is like, I missed people. I missed two years of people’s lives. I missed two years of eating food in South Africa. I missed two years of travelling with my family and friends.”

