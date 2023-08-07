Trial against Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso back in court tomorrow

Johannesburg – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was happy that the case against televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho, resumed in the Gqeberha High Court today. The 9th State witness, Thozamile Ngeva, 34, who joined Omotoso’s church when he was 14 years old, took the witness stand.

He was led by senior State advocate Mduduzi Mzila, who is part of the new three-member prosecution team. The trial has experienced numerous delays since the arrest of the Nigerian national, Omotoso, in April 2017. Omotoso, who has been behind bars for almost six years on charges of rape, racketeering, and human trafficking, believes he is being persecuted for his faith and is determined to get the case thrown out of court. He plans to sue the State for wrongful arrest.

Omotoso was denied bail while the two South African women he is charged with are out on bail. The three are facing 63 charges, including racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault. It is alleged that Omotoso 63, who was addressed as “the man of God”, was the leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church, and his co-accused were his assistants.

JDI had major branches in South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel, with Durban being its headquarters in the country. The complainants were either congregants, employees, or persons selected to take part in the activities of the church when they were recruited under the pretext that they would benefit spiritually or improve the quality of their lives. Omotoso allegedly acted directly or indirectly through his co-accused, who paid and arranged for them to travel with the complainants to his hotel in Durban, Israel, or Nigeria. However, once the complainants arrived, Omotoso or his assistants would inform them of house rules, which included that their cellphones be switched off or told not to contact male companions, and they were to further abide by his instructions.

The complainants and other female church members were allegedly kept in one room, where they also slept. Omotoso would allegedly select one of the complainants to go to his private bedroom, where he raped or sexually assaulted them. “The case resumes after yet another failed attempt by the defence to have the case dismissed after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) turned down the defence’s application for a Special Entry in terms of Section 317 of the Criminal Procedure Act, where they alleged irregularities and illegalities in the proceedings that had occurred.