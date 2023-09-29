Trial date for German tourist murders set for mid 2024

The murdered man was travelling with three other German tourists when they were stopped by the armed the armed suspects, as they made their way to Numbi gate in the south-western corner of the Kruger National Park. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has finally set the date for the three men alleged to have murdered a German tourist.

The trial date comes almost a year since the murder on October 3, 2022. It was reported that the three men shot dead the tourist during a robbery near the Kruger National Park. The man was said to be travelling with three other German tourists when the they were stopped by the armed suspects as they made their way to Numbi gate in the south-western corner of the park. According to local police chief Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the attackers demanded the doors of the vehicle be opened, at which point the driver locked the doors.

Mohlala said one of the suspects then shot the man in the upper body, through the window. The suspects drove off without taking anything from the group. According to NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the three accused were served with the indictment on Friday by the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court. The matter was then transferred to the High Court in Mbombela and is set to run start from July 22 to August 2 next year. Joseph Nyalunga, 35, Marshall Cebo Mamba, 38, and Bongumusa Fortune Matsane, 25, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, attempted hijacking, possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“This is in connection with the shooting incident which occurred on October 3, 2022 on Numbi Road near White River in which four German tourists were attacked by a group of unknown men who were driving in their own vehicle. All accused have been in custody since last year,” Nyuswa said in a statement. Former minister of tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, and many condemned the murder as detrimental to the country’s economy. “I condemn this murder and robbery in the strongest terms and call for harsh punishment of those responsible,” Sisulu said.