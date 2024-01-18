Trinityhouse learner Ridwaan Ebrahim Khan raises the bar with an astounding eight distinctions

Trinityhouse is a hive of activity as the school congratulates the matric Class of 2023 on their milestone exceptional achievements, coinciding with the triumph of the Matric Class of 2023 being celebrated in numerous schools across the country. This historic occasion, which symbolises the school and its graduates’ devotion to academic excellence, represents a critical turning point for both parties.

Ridwaan Ebrahim Khan, one of the top performers, has raised the bar by earning an astounding eight distinctions, demonstrating not only his intelligence but also his diligence and hard work. Principal Linda expressed his joy and pride, saying: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each member of the Class of 2023. Your success is not only a testament to your academic prowess but also to your character, resilience and the values instilled within you during your educational journey. May your future endeavours be filled with continued success and personal growth.” The school’s remarkable overall results – a 100% pass rate – further solidify its commitment to academic success.