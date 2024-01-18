Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge congratulates learners on attaining a 100% pass rate

As the country recognises matriculants who have excelled in their academic performance, Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge celebrates a whopping 100% matric pass rate for their Class of 2023. Speaking on outcomes, school principal Farone Eckstein congratulated the learners and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“Congratulations, Class of 2023! You have exhibited great resilience and delivered exceptional academic results. The Trinityhouse community is very proud of you all and wish you well with your future endeavours.” These are the top five achievers: Maxine-Anne Smuts

Maxine-Anne Smuts from Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge. Picture: Supplied. Smuts attained nine distinctions in English, Afrikaans, maths, LO, physical science, life science, information technology, TCL (music), and FS maths. She will pursue her career as a B Eng mechanical engineering at the University of Pretoria. Rachel Van Tooren Rachel Van Tooren from Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge. Picture: Supplied. Rachel bagged nine distinctions in English, Afrikaans, maths, LO, physical science, and life science. She plans to study financial mathematics at the University of Pretoria.

Ethan Davis Ethan Davis from Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge. Picture: Supplied. Ethan bagged seven distinctions. His subjects included English, Afrikaans, maths, LO, physical science, life science, geography, FS maths, and BSC mechanical. Ethan plans to pursue a career in engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand. Mia Kruger