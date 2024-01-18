Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, January 18, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge congratulates learners on attaining a 100% pass rate

Maxine-Anne Smuts. Picture: Supplied

Maxine-Anne Smuts. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

As the country recognises matriculants who have excelled in their academic performance, Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge celebrates a whopping 100% matric pass rate for their Class of 2023.

Speaking on outcomes, school principal Farone Eckstein congratulated the learners and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“Congratulations, Class of 2023! You have exhibited great resilience and delivered exceptional academic results. The Trinityhouse community is very proud of you all and wish you well with your future endeavours.”

These are the top five achievers:

Maxine-Anne Smuts

Maxine-Anne Smuts from Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge. Picture: Supplied.

Smuts attained nine distinctions in English, Afrikaans, maths, LO, physical science, life science, information technology, TCL (music), and FS maths. She will pursue her career as a B Eng mechanical engineering at the University of Pretoria.

Rachel Van Tooren

Rachel Van Tooren from Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge. Picture: Supplied.

Rachel bagged nine distinctions in English, Afrikaans, maths, LO, physical science, and life science. She plans to study financial mathematics at the University of Pretoria.

Ethan Davis

Ethan Davis from Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge. Picture: Supplied.

Ethan bagged seven distinctions. His subjects included English, Afrikaans, maths, LO, physical science, life science, geography, FS maths, and BSC mechanical. Ethan plans to pursue a career in engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Mia Kruger

Mia Kruger from Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge. Picture: Supplied.

Mia obtained seven distinctions: English, Afrikaans, maths, LO, physical science, life science, information technology and FS maths. She will study actuarial science at the University of Pretoria.

James Myhill

James Myhill from from Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge. Picture: Supplied.

James received seven distinctions in his matric year. His subjects included English, Afrikaans, maths LO, physical science, life science, and information technology. He plans to study engineering at the US.

Related Topics:

educationDepartment of Basic EducationSouth AfricaGautengAngie MotshekgaBasic EducationMatricsMatric2022BeautifulNews