Trio to appear in court for crocodile possession

Johannesburg - Three male suspects aged 20 to 35 are scheduled to appear in Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court today for alleged violations of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act. Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the accused were apprehended on April 20, when Stilfontein Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit members got information that a Nile crocodile had been stolen from a farm in Hartebeesfontein.

She said: “Immediate follow-up in conjunction with Nature Conservation officials led the team to an abandoned farm house where a 2.5-metre-long Nile crocodile valued at R25 000 was discovered hidden under tree branches. “The suspects were arrested, and police also seized a vehicle (a bakkie) that was used in the commission of the crime, and the crocodile was then returned to its rightful owner. “In another separate incident investigated by Stilfontein STES, 30-year-old Thatho Nhlapo appeared before the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court on April 19, for being in possession of suspected stolen cattle.”

Myburgh added that the suspect was remanded in custody until his next court appearance before the same court on April 26. “Nhlapo’s court appearance followed his arrest on April 17, after a shepherd saw three males chasing two cows in an open field along the R509 road, close to Khuma. “The shepherd contacted his employer, who mobilised farmers in the area, and Nhlapo was consequently arrested by the farmers, who handed him over to the police. The other two suspects are still at large, and initial investigations determined that the cattle belonged to a farmer in Free State.