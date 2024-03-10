‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ calls for adventurers to be part of Season 11

After revealing a star-studded line-up of celebrity contestants, ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ has called on all adventurers to enter the fray to win the million-rand prize and the coveted title for Season 11. From incredible dance moves to hilarious challenges and heart-stopping stunts, everyone is competing for the opportunity to partner up with one of the celebrity contestants.

This season, the stakes are even higher than ever; each contestant who makes it to the island will receive R10 000. It is revealed that if one is interested, they need to showcase their talent and upload their video using #Tropika, tagging @MyTropika on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Auditions are open and close at midnight on May 5.

The list of stars include radio and media personality Zanele Potelwa, who was announced as host of the show this year. Since her internship at 5FM in 2016, Potelwa has demonstrated her passion for the entertainment industry. Potelwa, a multifaceted young woman from the Eastern Cape, has worked with several radio stations, including TuksFM and 94.7. Hungani Ndlovu

Ndlovu has dance, acting, and DJ training. Ndlovu, who had a strong passion for dancing since he was a young child, studied dance and acting for three years in the US, working in Los Angeles and New York City. "Memoir of an Honest Voice", which was nominated for Best Short Film at the 2015 Africa Movie Academy Awards, starred him Ndlovu in his first leading role. Karl Kugelmann Kugelmann is a social media influencer, music enthusiast, and model. He first entered the modelling world after high school, travelling to Hong Kong for a modelling trip and officially igniting both his career and his passion for travel.

Omuhle Gela Gela is a Johannesburg-born actress, influencer, and entrepreneur. Gela secured her first professional acting role in 2012, when she was cast as Busi Motsamai in the popular SABC series ‘Muvhango’. Bobby Van Jaarsveld

Van Jaarsveld is a veritable titan within the South African music and entertainment industry. Van Jaarsveld started his professional singing career in high school and quickly gained popularity, winning the Best Newcomer award at the Huisgenoot Tempo Awards in 2006. Nqobile Khwezi Khwezi is an entrepreneur, brand strategist, social media influencer, TV personality, and model. The Durban-born influencer has been modelling since the age of four and was crowned Miss Junior Shaka at 15 and Miss uShaka Marine World in 2016.