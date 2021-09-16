Tshegofatso Pule's alleged murder mastermind in third bail bid

Johannesburg - Ntuthuko Shoba, the Joburg man accused of masterminding his pregnant girlfriend's killing, will hear if his latest bail bid is successful next week Wednesday. Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi has reserved judgment in Shoba's application to appeal the earlier decision to deny him bail.

The judge heard Shoba's third bail bid in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. The Roodepoort Magistrate's Court denied him bail earlier this year. He sought to convince Judge Mngqibisa-Thusi that his bail denial was a grave legal misdirection.

The State remained opposed to Shoba's bail. It said the decision to deny bail was above board and justified. Prosecutor Faghre Mohamed submitted to Judge Mngqibisa-Thusi that Shoba had an incentive to flee. Shoba, 34, stood accused of murdering his girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule. He is alleged to have paid Muzikayise Malephane R70 000 to kill Pule.

Malephane is serving a 20-year jail term for the heinous act. He hanged 28-year-old Pule from a tree in the Roodepoort area. Malephane entered into a plea bargain with the State, a move that saved him from a life sentence.

He said Shoba had organised the killing. He had wanted Pule dead because he did not want his wife to find out about her pregnancy. Police pounced on Shoba, a JSE analyst who has since been fired, following Malephane's plea bargain. The National Prosecuting Authority charged him for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.