Tshwaku calls on Gauteng police to ‘cease’ claiming JMPD TRU successes

MEMBER of the mayoral committee (MMC) for public safety in the City of Joburg, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, has accused the police of taking “unwarranted” credit for the work being done by his tactical unit, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s Tactical Response Unit (JMPD TRU). Yesterday, Tshwaku again called on the Gauteng police to work with the JMPD TRU in curbing crime in the province.

In a statement, he directed his salvo at SAPS Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, saying the commissioner must work with the JMPD and “cease to falsely claim credit for the work of the JMPD TRU”. This comes after a clampdown by the JMPD TRU on crime across the city. On Wednesday, the unit claimed the arrest of seven suspects allegedly linked to robberies and other violent crimes in Ivory Park and in Diepsloot.

Tshwaku referred to a statement issued by the provincial department on Wednesday about “the arrest of seven undocumented suspects committing various criminal activities in Diepsloot”. Tshwaku said: “It is imperative that the provincial commissioner ceases to falsely claim credit for the arrest of these seven criminal suspects. “Let us set the record straight: it was the diligent efforts of the tireless dedication of the JMPD TRU unit that led to the crucial intelligence-gathering and subsequent apprehension of these individuals.

“Taking unwarranted credit not only undermines the hard work of those who actually deserve recognition but also perpetuates a culture of dishonesty and deceit within law enforcement,” he said. Tshwaku called for the police to grant his unit the credit it deserved and to work with him to combat crime in the province. “Instead of basking in unearned glory, the provincial police commissioner ought to demonstrate humility and integrity by acknowledging the contributions of the TRU undercover unit.

“Furthermore, I urge the commissioner to initiate dialogue and collaboration with the leadership of the JMPD. “Establishing a co-operative relationship between these two entities is not only essential for effective law enforcement but also serves the best interests of the residents of Joburg,” he added. However, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said: “The SAPS in Gauteng works with all three metropolitan police departments in the province as their determination of their triple mandate (crime prevention, road traffic management and by-laws).