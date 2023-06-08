TTA cautiously relieved that alleged rape perpetrator has been arrested

Johannesburg - The Transformation Alliance (TTA) is relieved that the police have caught the suspected perpetrator of the beating and rape of a 22-year-old Soshanguve woman. This comes hours after TTA released a media statement expressing concern at the fact that this man, who stays in the same neighbourhood as the victim, was still roaming the streets freely.

According to Tsakani Manganyi, TTA spokesperson, it is alleged that, in addition to the police officer who has been trying to financially induce the victim into withdrawing the charges, the suspect’s girlfriend has made similar calls to the victim. ‘’These are allegations we would like the police to investigate as well. We applaud the victim for refusing these financial inducements. ‘’TTA is extremely concerned about the growing GBV rate in Soshanguve, and this incident happens as the country is still reeling from the shock of what happened to Palesa Malatji, a 17-year-old woman from the same area, who was brutally murdered after she was raped just over a week ago. Malatji was laid to rest last weekend.’’

Manganyi added that two weeks ago, while speaking at a media briefing in parliament, Minister of Police Bheki Cele revealed that there were 10 512 rape victims in the first three months of this year. ‘’According to the stats, 4 768 rape incidents took place at the home of the victim or at the home of the perpetrator, and attempted sexual offence cases increased by 21.2%, with 663 victims. ‘’Surely it cannot be business as usual while women in this country suffer abuse like this. We need to take a stand as a country and say no to this barbaric behaviour perpetrated by some amongst us, and we call on the state to oppose bail in this matter.