Turffontein Clinic construction resumes

Following a temporary pause, the construction of the Turffontein Clinic has resumed, heralding a new phase in the development of essential health-care infrastructure in Johannesburg. Managed by the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA), on behalf of the City of Johannesburg, with a 23-year history of managing capital projects, the clinic project is making significant strides toward completion, with the foundational structure already taking shape.

According to Kenneth Nxumalo from the JDA, the two-storey, 1870m² facility is rapidly taking shape, with the foundational structure already becoming prominent. “The clinic wants to raise the bar for both patient care and workplace safety and health regulations,” said Kenneth. Strategically located at the intersection of De Villiers and Van Hulsteyn Streets, the clinic will serve Turffontein, Rosettenville, Kenilworth and other Johannesburg South districts.

“The clinic is perfectly connected by non-motorised and public transportation because it is located close to Rosettenville’s Main Street, the main commercial thoroughfare. “Designed to cater to evolving health-care needs, the state-of-the-art clinic will boast a comprehensive array of facilities. These include a spacious 120-seat waiting area, 18 consulting rooms, an emergency unit, a dedicated section for maternal and child health, counselling spaces and specialised areas for ARV treatment and TB therapy. “The clinic will also have an isolation room, a central pharmacy, social work counselling rooms and ablution facilities.

“The passive design of the clinic focuses on the direct linkage and integration with the De Villiers Street and Rotunda Linear Park upgrade,” said Nxumalo. In recent years, the JDA implemented and completed the Rotunda Linear Park, which involved splitting a two-kilometre stretch of De Villiers Street, which runs west and east from either side of Rotunda Park and creating a new green public space. Siyabonga Genu, executive manager for Project Implementation, emphasised the pivotal role of clinics in community development, stating that Turffontein Clinic, once completed, will significantly uplift living standards by providing essential health-care access to local residents.