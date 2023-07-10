TUT SRC rejects continued use of NSFAS’s digital banking service

Johannesburg - The Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) Campus Student Representative Council (CSRC) has rejected the continued use of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s online digital banking service, eZAGA. This comes as the student council alleges that the third-party financial service provider has failed to pay student meal allowances due to more than 14 000 students for the past two months, despite the academic programme being in full swing.

According to the CSRC president, Keamogetswe Masike, the student council was concerned about the delayed implementation of the direct payments to students by eZaga, which they likened to a “money laundering” company. Masike said thousands of the university’s students were currently busy with their examinations, while others were due to register for the second semester, yet their meal allowances for June and July had yet to be disbursed by the company. He said that following the background check they had conducted, they were of the view that the company, tasked with facilitating billions of rand to the poorest of students, was ill-equipped to handle the task at hand.

“As we’re students, we’re questioning the rationale at the national level behind this choice because there were better-experienced banks who also bid to take over the payments, and yet a company that was only registered in 2017 was picked as the best choice.” “NSFAS should not restrict students on which service providers to use. At the end of the day, we don't care who is appointed as long as they are able to pay the students on time, and this company cannot,” he added. To make matters worse, he alleged that the charges levied by the company were too high for students to contend with.

Masike added that the university had failed to intervene and that discussions with NSFAS had also not bore any fruit, hence the call by the CSRC for the university vice-chancellor, Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, to organise a meeting with Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande, to resolve the situation. The university announced to stakeholders earlier today that there were sporadic student protests at some of its campuses, which followed the announcement by NSFAS that payments to students would be made directly to students. The university’s Phaphama Tshitsikhawe said while the direct payment was implemented on July 1, it had come to the university’s attention that several student groups had already raised concerns with the education ministry about the system.