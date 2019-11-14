TV show tells stories of millionaires who blew up fortunes and are now destitute









File picture. From blowing R275000 on prostitutes or flying to Dubai just to buy a Versace shirt, to filling up 15 cars of friends, I Blew It is a masterclass in financial imprudence. I Blew It, the hit Mzansi Wethu reality docuseries has just returned for the second season, with even more shocking admissions and confessions, from former millionaires who blew it all. The show premiered last month and plays on Saturdays, on channel 163. As Africa’s best storyteller, Mzansi Magic goes beyond entertainment, and puts education and empowerment in the centre of their offering and this show is testament to that. Content producer and executive producer Edgar Makgeledise - better known as DJ Lemonka of Media 360 Degrees - says they are never short of tragic from-rags-to-riches-and-back-to rags stories that keep the viewer intrigued and entertained. The show was conceptualised by Kopano Molokoane and Makgeledise, an accomplished musician.

Sitting in his Sandton office, Makgeledise reflects on what makes I Blew It resonate with a Mzansi Magic viewer.

Edgar Makgeledise, aka DJ Lemonka, and Kopano Molokoane bring you an educational show about people who made it big and lost it all.

“We have seen these kinds of stories in our townships. Almost every corner has a story of someone who won the Lotto or got a hefty pension pay out or inherited millions, but instead of spending the money wisely, they lose everything and fall on hard times.

“Everybody relates to that. As you sit and watch, you can see yourself,” he shares.

He mentions the story of a man from Mahikeng, who went from being a tomato seller at Mega City shopping centre, to an instant Lotto multimillionaire. The story goes of how he lived it up in swanky hotels, with flashy slay queens and ended up dying poor with HIV.

He also remembers a similar story from Brits, where a Lotto millionaire splashed out his R1.8million winnings in the wink of an eye and went back to being destitute.

Makgeledise agrees that a windfall is a poisoned chalice and a two-edged sword. On the one side of the coin, it pulls one from financial misery and sets them on a path to a better tomorrow, but the flip-side is the temptation to pop bottles and be reckless.

“I Blew It is an educational show about money and it’s highly emotional. Yes, some unsuspecting people have been scammed and there are those who blew it by making bad decisions. We provide them a platform to speak out and share their wisdom, with would-be instant millionaires watching,” he says.

The show starts off by setting the scene of the character’s upbringing, how they struck gold and lost it, and what they are doing now - including what kind of help they need to get back on their feet.

“None of us should be judgmental; instead we need to learn lessons like avoiding new friends, leaving our jobs, announcing the fortune to family and friends. I’ve come to learn that your money should be your little secret and also stick with your wife or that girlfriend, because most of the people we meet have divorced and left their girlfriends,” says Makgeledise.

This season will see some soccer stars talking about how they blew it and are now trying to rebuild their lost glory and, of course, the regular guy (or lady) down the street, who lost his roaring German sedans and is now hoping for another chance at luck.