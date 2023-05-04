TV’s ‘Sizokuthola’ gets credit for exposing crime

Johannesburg - Viewers have openly lauded Moja Love’s leading television show, Sizokuthola, for busting drug lords in drug-infested areas and exposing criminal masquerades in efforts to curb crime. The show has made Sundays more interesting as its host, Xolani Khumalo, and his team combat crime by handing over drug dealers and gun owners to the cops.

The popular show hit the ground running in January and has amassed massive viewership as many throw their support behind exposing the various crimes. Head of Moja TV Channels, Bokani Moyo, commented on the importance of the show when it kicked off months ago. ‘’The crime stats show a shocking figure, and sometimes, the police are overwhelmed as some crimes go unreported. ‘Sizokuthola’ is a show that exposes the dark underworld of crime that is happening all around us.’’

‘’The price of crime is unbearable for all who live in South Africa. We are particularly proud to give a platform to this team of investigative journalists who, together with the country’s law-enforcement agencies, seek to bring to light the true extent of this pandemic,’’ said Moyo. Popular creator and lawyer Tumi Sole also spoke about the essence of the show when it started. ‘’MojaLoveTv is tackling social ills head-on with a brand new show, #Sizokuthola, that investigates crimes, tracks, and traces criminals in partnership with law enforcement agencies, ensuring that criminals are brought to book,’’ he shared.

When the show started in January, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also echoed sentiments, which were widely shared, that Sizokuthola needed support, further revealing that he instructed his communications and marketing team to sponsor the show. ‘’I fully agree. I've since instructed my communication and marketing team to immediately sponsor this show. This is not television, but the nation's call,’’ said Lesufi on Twitter. Lesufi recently launched scores of crime prevention wardens and unleashed high-tech equipment to ensure a safer Gauteng.

‘’We are politely requesting all criminals to pack their things and leave Gauteng,’’ said Lesufi. ‘’We've got the Provincial Police, special units, and various units that are going to be supporting these young ones, and their learning is continuous.’’ ‘’The Crime Prevention Wardens have gone through vigorous training and are ready to display the utmost discipline as they tackle crime in Gauteng communities,’’ said Lesufi.