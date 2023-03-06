Tweeps defend Pantsula doctor who has been criticised for his ‘unprofessional’ dress code

Johannesburg – Many know and love him from his TikTok videos as the loveable doctor who keeps his colleagues motivated. However, when his videos emerged on Twitter, many slammed the doc, whom many have come to know as loveable Dr Sandile Qwabe, for his township-inspired dress code, even at work.

iReportSA revealed that Qwabe is an independent medical officer and one of the loveable and funniest doctors who jokes on the social media platform, TikTok. Videos that surfaced on Twitter this weekend show him having fun and motivating his colleagues to take on the challenging medical profession. "We are happy for Dr Qwabe and his impressive academic achievements, but the bottom line is that the workplace is a professional environment, and professionals should dress to work. There is a reason there are employee dress- code policies," Twitter user Tshepo Phefadu said amid criticism over the good doctor’s dress code.

"Dr. Qwabe is a happy soul, and before you start your silly utterances about him, you must be reminded that you are dealing with a person who probably matriculated with code 7 in all school subjects," said advocate BarryRoux on Twitter. It is reported that the Department of Health has written a letter to. Qwabe following a complaint to the HPCSA from social media users, following widespread criticism of his dress code and his fitness, or lack thereof, as a practising doctor of medicine. Business leader Lynette Ntuli also weighed in on the policing of Qwabe’s dress code.

"Word is Dr Qwabe has now received a letter from the department. Guy was living his best life peacefully on TikTok. Twitter ruins everything. Are you happy now?" asked Ntuli. "Nah man! Did they lodge a complaint against Dr Qwabe? Guys, if it is the truth, I am convinced we live amongst Satan’s angels. There is simply no way," SABC’s Chriselda Lewis tweeted. The lambasting of Qwabe has once again revealed the toxicity of social media, particularly Twitter, which seems to lead the cancel culture on social media.