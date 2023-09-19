Two families perish in shack fires

Johannesburg - Two families lost their lives when their shacks caught fire in Ndevana and Algoa Park, in Eastern Cape, at the weekend. In the first incident, a 40-year-old mother and her three children, two girls and a boy, died in the early hours of Friday when their home burned down in Tshabo, Ndevana. Neighbours tried in vain to extinguish the fire.

In another incident, a family of six died when their shack in Jack Street, in Missionvale, Algoa Park, in Gqeberha burned to the ground. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said: “It is alleged that two adults and four children died in the blaze. Ages and names are not yet known. “It is suspected that the cause may have been an illegal electricity connection; however, the exact cause will be determined by the fire department.”

She revealed that in both cases, inquest dockets have been opened. Fires have also claimed lives in Gauteng this winter. In August, the Emergency Management Services confirmed the deaths of four people in two shack fires in the City of Johannesburg. In the first fire, a man died when his backyard shack in Orange Farm caught fire at about 1am. In the second, a family of three lost their lives when their shack in Matholesville caught fire.