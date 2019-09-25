Johannesburg - Two suspects were killed and another wounded in a shootout when police foiled a suspected business robbery in the Crown Mines area on Tuesday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the incident happened around 2pm when police spotted the suspects’ in a grey Nissan X-Trail traveling from Crown Mines direction towards Xavier Road in Ormonde.
He said the suspects failed to stop when the police instructed them to do so, leading to a high-speed chase and an eventual shootout during which police returned fire.
“The suspect's vehicle was intercepted at Lakewood Estate in Ormonde and the suspects alighted from the vehicle, ran off and continued firing shots at the police,” Makhubele added
Makhubele said police caught up with the suspects, two of whom succumbed to their injuries, while the third suspect was taken into police custody.