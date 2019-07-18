Two Free State men aged 18 and 30 are behind bars for allegedly killing their grandparents by burning their house while they were inside. File Picture

Two Free State men aged 18 and 30 are behind bars for allegedly killing their grandparents by burning their house while they were inside. Before the murders, the elderly couple had allegedly taken a protection order against their grandsons who were constantly demanding money from them.

The men were found in Palm Ridge, Ekurhhuleni, where they allegedly fled after the gruesome murders.

Police said a fire broke out at the couple's home on May 6 at Moroka township. After firefighters distinguished the blaze they made a grizzly discovery.

The charred body of 71-year-old Mantwa Sebotso was discovered in the kitchen while that of her 74-year-old husband Lethakong was found in the sitting room.

Two cases of murder and arson were opened and during investigations, police said it emerged that the elderly couple had a protection order issued against their two grandsons as they were demanding money from them.

"Towards the end of May 2019 police made a break-through as they apprehended the first grandson, Kabelo Sebotso, at Palm Ridge.

"The 18-year-old was interrogated and led police to another grandson. Police managed to apprehend the second grandson named Thokozani Gezage, 30, at Palm Ridge on July 5," police said.

Both men appeared at the Thaba Nchu Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face charges of double murder and arson. The matter was postponed to August 7 for further investigation and they were remanded in custody.

Free State Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe condemned the "senseless killing" of the elderly couple and said criminals must know that no stone will be left unturned on murder cases.

