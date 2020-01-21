Johannesburg - Two people were killed and 11 others injured when a minibus taxi and an articulating truck crashed in Wadeville Ekurhuleni.
The crash happened at the intersections of R554 and Heidelberg road just after 4am on Tuesday morning.
According to Ekurhuleni Emergency Services' Willie Ntladi, the cause of the accident is not known but what happened was it was a T-bone crash.
"The truck hit the taxi on the passengers side. On arrival and assessment, three patients were found still trapped inside the taxi wreck. One front passenger was found to have died, the second patient passed on while cut-out rescue was in progress. Both patients were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.
"The other female passenger who had also been trapped was cut outof the taxi, stabilised and taken to hospital," he said.