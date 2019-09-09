One of the shops that were burnt during the unrest in Malvern. Picture: @crimeairnetwork Twitter ·

Johannesburg - Two people were killed, five more hospitalised and 17 arrested following alleged xenophobic attacks in the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas on Sunday. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the attacks erupted on Sunday and left one person dead after he was stabbed. He added that a number of shops were also looted while some were set alight by the mob which allegedly came from the Jeppestown hostel.

We have been informed of new incidents of attacks on businesses and homes of customers of foreign origins in flashpoint areas that include Joburg CBD and surrounding suburbs like Jeppe, Malvern, JHB Central, Rosettenvile, Hillbrow and Berea.#JohannesburgCBD — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) September 9, 2019

“We have dispersed police officers to places we have identified as the hotspots of these attacks and the situation is calm at the moment,” Makhubele added.

Makhubele said they arrested 17 people as a result of the attacks and added that none of the police members were injured during the attacks.

Our @JoburgMPD Public Order Policing Unit officers clearing debris off the road, in Jeppestown, Malvern & Cleveland while @CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters put out a fire from a burning building. @HermanMashaba @MichaelSun168 @CityofJoburgZA@CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/D06eRYuEsH — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 8, 2019

According to Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, a crowd of about 1200 hostel dwellers gathered at Murray Park to be addressed by former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

She added that shortly into the address, a splinter group disrupted the address and left before proceedings were concluded.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson (JMPD) Chief Lieutenant Wayne Minnaar said the second person died following after be being shot in Denver.

Minnaar added that JMPD and SAPS were still on the ground to monitor affected areas and confirmed that there is calm in the areas.

