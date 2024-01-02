Tyla and Musa Keys on Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2023 list

Tyla Seethal and Musa Keys continue to fly the South African flag as they garner international acclaim. In recent thrilling news, the two music stars were announced as the only South Africans on the list of former US president Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2023.

Obama released his favourite music of 2023 on his social media accounts and wrote: “Here are some of my favourite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.” Musa Keys is recognised for the hit song “Unavailable”, alongside the esteemed Nigerian musician Davido. Musa Keys and Davido. Picture: Instagram Meanwhile, the record-breaking song “Water” by Tyla placed her on the coveted list of musicians loved by the former US president.

Tyla took to social media to share her excitement, detailing that she had always wanted to be part of the list. “I always wanted to be on this list,” said Tyla. Other favourite songs on the list include:

“TQG” by Karol G and Shakira “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan, feat. Kacey Musgraves “Sprinter” by Dave and Central Cee

“Since I Have a Lover” by 6LACK “Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion “Joiner” by Blondshell

“Midnight Gospel” by Alé Araya, feat. Joseph Chilliams “America Has a Problem” by Beyoncé, feat. Kendrick Lamar “The Returner” by Allison Russell

“My Love, Mine, All Mine” by Mitski “Sittin’ on Top of the World” by Burna Boy, feat. 21 Savage “Vampire Empire” by Big Thief

“Younger & Dumber” by Indigo De Souza “Toxic Trait” by Stormzy, feat. Fredo “Where You Are” by John Summit and Hayla

“La Bebe” (Remix) by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét “Cast Iron Skillet” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“WY@” by Brent Faiyaz “Amapiano” by Asake and Olamide “Lost Control” by Teddy Swims

“Crazy Love” by Rita Wilson and Keith Urban “Drink the River” by Gabe Lee “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

“It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste “Me & U” by Tems. In November, the Recording Academy officially announced the star-studded list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards, with critically acclaimed comedian Trevor Noah, Tyla, and Musa Keys among the esteemed list.

As the organisation released its 2024 list of nominees from all parts of the world, two South African celebrities were nominated for the first time. Tyla’s “Water” and Musa Keys’s collaboration with Davido on “Unavailable” both garnered nominations. The Greatest African Music Performance is a new category introduced by the Grammy Awards that will recognise the greatest of African music.