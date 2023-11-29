Tyla lauded for keeping her authenticity as she continues to thrive beyond South Africa

Apart from the resounding success of her chart-topping song “Water”, millions of fans have expressed how they have fallen in love with Tyla’s authentic personality. Born Tyla Seethal, she has interestingly taken over musically beyond South African borders.

Recently, she marked a significant milestone in her career after her song was announced to have broken the record for the highest-charting Solo Song by An African female artist on the Billboard Hot 100 and in 56 years. It is reported that she is now the highest charting African female artist in history officially surpassing “Pata Pata” by Miriam Makeba. Having been a guest on different shows in the US, Seethal was recently hosted by Jennifer Hudson on television to talk about her song and her journey.

In a widely shared video of the interview, many people continue to hail her for being her authentic self on social media platforms. Gobingca was among scores of online users who spoke fondly about the musician. “Tyla is exporting SAn expressiveness to the world and I love it. that ‘yhooooo’, that *claps once* -- hang it up in the Louvre.”

Peché Africa also echoed the sentiments shared about Tyla, who has many people lauding her for staying her true self. ”South Africans are a vibe! Tyla not even attempting to sound American.” The star was also among South Africans who have recently been nominated at the acclaimed Grammy Awards alongside internationally acclaimed comedian Trevor Noah and music star Musa Keys. Among the major things that happened this year, Tyla was announced as part of the Spotify Radar programme.

Speaking about the programme, she said: “Yo, the opportunities that I've been given, like billboards and a documentary that's coming out soon. “I’m excited about it! My whole family was in it. They keep asking me every day, ‘When can we watch the video? When can we watch the video?’ “I’m just so happy that Spotify was able to do this for me because, I mean, it’s a huge opportunity. And yeah, I’m excited to see how much further we can go with it.”

Tyla has been a force in the music world since her big break in 2019. She is guided by her desire to leave a mark in music. Earlier this year, she also highlighted why she believes her first track, "Getting Late", resonated with so many people around the world, saying that it came as a surprise to her. “You know, I was actually so surprised. Initially, I was just like, ‘I like the song and hope it does well.’ And then, when people from America, Europe, and all of those people started jumping on, I was so shocked.