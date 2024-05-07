Tyla swops water for sand at Met Gala

South Africans on social media, including radio host Anele Mdoda, are gushing over South African Grammy-winning singer Tyla’s look at this year’s Met Gala red carpet event, held at the New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts on Monday. According to the ‘Hollywood Report’, the “Water” singer who was one of the star attractions at the event, arrived in “sand” for her first-ever Met Gala.

The dress is said to have been made out of sand as described by its creative director, Olivier Rousteing, who indicated that it moulded on to Tyla’s body - with the idea being that she could only wear it once. The singer worked with acclaimed stylist Katie Qian, who styled her in a custom sculpted Balmain look that represented “the sands of time”. “We really wanted something out of the box for this year, it’s my first time at the Met,“ Qian told reporters at the red carpet event

The singer was a hit with reporters who screamed out her name and congratulated her on her stunning look. Tyla herself said she was proud of her look. “It is sands material basically as I wanted to go with the sands of time look. Being a Grammy winner and just being here has been amazing. Everything that has happened since ‘Water’ has been amazing,” she told reporters.

South Africans and the rest of the world lapped up Tyla’s look with ‘Vogue’ magazine tweeting: “Tyla is trading water for sand at the 2024 #MetGala. For her inaugural Met, the singer turned to Balmain to help her bring her fantastical look to life.” The event has become one of the most-anticipated social gatherings on the American social calendar. Also known as the Met Ball, and the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, it is an annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan.