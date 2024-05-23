UDM set to announce its alliance with Operation Dudula

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is expected to announce its alliance with Operation Dudula on Thursday. A source, who has with intimate knowledge of both parties, told The Star that the they had been in talks for some time.

“The relationship between the two parties is aimed at making sure that the UDM gets a significant number of votes in the country as Dudula has constituencies all over the country, particularly in Gauteng. “Both believe that their alliance will make an impact in Gauteng as the majority of Dudula members believes that General (Bantu) Holomisa is the only credible leader that they can form an alliance with.” The source further said Operation Dudula has been contemplating contesting the elections on its own, adding that it did not believe in the open borders policy the EFF was championing.

He said one of the reasons its former leader and member, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, had left the party was because he had not wanted it to contest the elections against the ANC. “Lux was against the organisation contesting the election but opted it to work as it was as a community leader. However, some of the members felt that he was sympathetic to the ANC, whereas some leaders felt that the party was the cause of their problems.” The UDM neither confirmed nor denied the reports of the alliance between it and Dudula.

“If you guys want to know and find out who will we be in alliance with, come at the press conference later this afternoon,” the UDM said. Attempts to get a comment from Operation Dudula’s spokesperson Zandile Dabula were unsuccessful at the time of going to publication. In 2022, Lux and Dudula cited his reasons for leaving the organisation, saying it was based on “a difference of opinion on foreign nationals in South Africa”.

According to reports, the difference derived from Operation Dudula wanting all foreigners to leave SA, while Soweto Parliament wanted only illegal foreigners out. In a joint statement at the time, the organisations said no way forward could be found and they had agreed to part ways and work independently. “The two organisations have resolved to deal with these issues independently (under different brands) but in a complementary manner.