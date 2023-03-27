UIF warns of social media scam

Johannesburg – The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour is alerting clients, stakeholders, and South Africans in general about a new social media scam. “Scammers claim in a written message circulating on social media that an amount of R21 785 is due and ready to be paid out after a ‘UIF Registration and Clearance’ fee of R298.67 is given to them,” said UIF spokesperson, Trevor Hattingh.

He said: “For the record, all UIF services are free of any charge, and the fund will never request any money for its services or claims.” Hattingh urged clients and South Africans in general who had been targeted to disclose the attempted fraud. “Anyone who receives any message or information contrary to this, including the message currently circulating on social media should suspect that it’s an attempt to commit fraud and should report such activity to the UIF Fraud Hotline on 0800 601 148 or alternatively to the Department of Employment and Labour Hotline on 0860 666 883,” he said.

“We urge our clients and the public to be vigilant and to discard any information material that aims to confuse and defraud South Africans,” Hattingh said. Teboho Maruping, UIF commissioner, initiated a criminal case with the police in December against a private security guard who asked for a R400 bribe to expedite a benefit claim at the Soshanguve Labour Centre. Hattingh stated at the time that the incident happened while the commissioner was on a working visit to the Labour Centre and the unwitting security guard did not recognise him.

Maruping appeared as “an ordinary citizen” in order to “gain a first-hand account of the challenges and customer experience offered to citizens” in order to improve service delivery. “When Maruping arrived at the Labour Centre, an unidentified private security guard allegedly informed him that the centre had stopped capturing claims for the year. “She then asked Maruping for a R400 bribe to facilitate assistance from government officials working at the Labour Centre,” said Hattingh.