UJ launches app that gives graduates virtual sense of graduation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Unversity of Johannesburg (UJ) launched a virtual graduation selfie application on Tuesday to give students a virtual sense of graduation. For the next three months, 13000 graduates will be allowed to use the app to generate pictures of themselves virtually at the graduation ceremony. The Covid-19 pandemic and closure of schools has forced academic institutions to postpone their graduation ceremonies as part of the lockdown regulations that prohibit large gatherings. UJ vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said: “The app allows you to take a graduation photo while standing around virtually at the graduation ceremony.” UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said the app was to afford all graduates the opportunity to make use of the technology.

The app allows students to take a headshot of themselves, which is then put on a figure to create an impression of the students wearing their gowns.

“Thirteen thousand graduates will have the opportunity to don graduation attire in the comfort of their homes,” said Marwala.

The app shows a student virtually at different areas on the Auckland Park, Kingsway Campus.

These areas include the popular graduation photo spot “the water fountain”, Madibeng, as well as the auditorium where students are awarded their certificates.

Marwala noted that a graduation ceremony was such a momentous occasion in a student’s life and hoped that the app would allow students to experience elements of graduation.

“We trust this virtual ceremony will afford graduates, family and friends to experience some elements of a graduation ceremony. The university is also planning an in-person celebration at a later stage providing government restrictions are lifted on public gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The university had to suspend and postpone its autumn and winter series of graduations, which would have consisted of more than 60 graduation ceremonies from March 16 to May 13.

The link for the virtual graduation selfie app can be accessed on various UJ platforms.