Ukraine expands its footprint with 10 new embassies in Africa

Ukraine has revealed that it has expanded its African footprint with a roll out of 10 new embassies across the African continent. This was revealed by Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, who was speaking during the opening of the Free the Children Conference on Tuesday.

Last year, Ukraine launched diplomatic ties with the establishment of an embassy in Ghana, with reports suggesting that additional embassies are planned in Rwanda, Mozambique and Botswana. At the time, the government, through its Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, revealed that it would invest $25 million (approximately R468m) in establishing these 10 embassies in 10 African countries as part of Ukraine’s African renaissance and rekindling of its relationship with its African counterparts. Abravitova, who remained coy about other countries on the list, said it is important for Ukraine to strengthen ties with the rest of the continent in order to bolster solid relationships.

“Ukraine is reaching out to the different regions of the African continent through these new embassies. We are talking about 10 new embassies across the continent of Africa. South Africa will be the first one to know which countries will be included. This is the prerogative of the president and the minister of foreign affairs because we want to be able to speak directly to the African continent,” she said. Abravitova, who is the Ukrainian representative in other countries as well, said Ukraine and Africa relations are important to ensure energy and food security between the two regions. “We want to reciprocate and appreciate the support Africa has given to us. This will also ensure food and energy security, and everyone should be able to benefit from these relations. We want to be able to speak directly on our behalf and prioritise dialogue,” she added.